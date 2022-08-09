iFi Audio launches Zen Air CAN desktop headphone amplifier and Zen Air digital-analogue converter in India: Details

Mumbai: UK based manufacturers of high-end desktop and portable audio equipment, iFi Audio launched its Zen Air CAN desktop headphone amplifier and Zen Air DAC desktop digital-analogue converter in India. Both the products are priced at Rs. 7,999 each and can be used either individually or as a combined setup, each serving a separate purpose. They are available to buy on Headphone Zone and various other audiophile brands in India.

iFi Audio Zen Air DAC specifications : iFi Audio Zen Air DAC is a digital-analogue converter with very basic analogue amplification capabilities. It supports various audio formats for digital-analogue conversion, including PCM, DSD, DXD, and MQA. The output is rated at up to 50Ohms for the Line section, and up to 300Ohms for the headphone section. The device is meant to be used alongside a laptop or computer as the source device. It has a primary USB input port at the back, and output sockets for RCA and headphone connectivity.

iFi Audio Zen Air CAN specifications: The iFi Audio Zen Air CAN is a dedicated amplifier, and can be used either in standalone mode, or with a digital-analogue converter. The amplifier is able to drive headphones at different power levels, and can handle wired audiophile headphones with rated impedance of up to 600Ohms. Connectivity is through RCA and headphone sockets for input and output respectively.