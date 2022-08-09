Man dies after giant sign board falls on his bike

A two-wheeler rider who had suffered severe head injuries after a huge signboard crashed onto his vehicle in Alandur, Chennai, passed away. Two people were hurt, including the man, after a bus slammed the base of a signboard pillar on GST Road on Sunday, August 7 and the enormous metal board toppled over the man’s two-wheeler.

The signboard, which provided directions to commuters from Tambaram and was around 30 feet high, crashed into the man’s two-wheeler, a mini-truck, and an auto-rickshaw. There have been no reports of passenger injuries despite the full damage to the windscreen of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus. Three persons were hurt in the crash, though. Two of them, Stephen from Pallavaram and Shanumugasundaram, a two-wheeler rider from Pudukottai, were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital where they received medical attention. But on Monday morning, Shanmugasundaram succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched an investigation and lodged a case. Images taken on the scene of the collision on Sunday show the two-wheeler being fully crushed by the large steel pillar. The traffic police officers who arrived on the scene have started an inquiry to determine what exactly happened to cause the collision. Police were informed by witnesses that the bus was travelling too fast and the collision happened as the driver attempted to navigate a bend.