‘One India One Fare’: Air India announces special offer for passengers from GCC countries

Dubai: Flagship air carrier in India, Air India has launched a special Independence Day offer named ‘One India One Fare’. Special discounted flight tickets are offered under the Independence Day offer for passengers travelling on all direct flights to any destination in India from GCC countries except Oman.

Air India offers flight tickets as low as Dh 330 from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Passengers can avail this offer from August 8 and 21, 2022. Passengers are allowed 35kg as check in baggage allowance and 8kg of hand luggage on all tickets sold during the promotion period for travel till October 15, 2022.

Also Read: Qatar Airways to resume flights to this city

Air India updated that only limited seats are available under the scheme and this will be provided to the passengers on first come first serve basis. Passengers can book their tickets on Air India Website/Mobile app and through authorised travel agents.