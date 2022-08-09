Oppo launches Oppo A77 4G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its Oppo A77 4G in the Indian market. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499. The handset is available to purchase from the company’s online and offline stores in 2 colours— Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

Also Read: Honda launches Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition in India: Features and price

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and paired with 4GB of RAM. It runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 . The handset sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. It features a dual rear camera setup and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video chats. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.