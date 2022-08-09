Qatar Airways to resume flights to this city

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to resume passenger flight service to Qassim in Saudi Arabia. The flight service will begin from August 22.

Qassim is the fifth destination of the air carrier in Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three flights a week to Qassim from Doha. It will be increased to four weekly flights from September 2, 2022.

Qatar Airways also informed that it will also introduce additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting on August 18, 2022. Thus the total service to Riyadh will become 20 weekly flights.

At present, Qatar Airways operates 93 weekly flights to four key cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The addition of Qassim and the four additional flights to Riyadh will increase the number of Qatar Airways weekly flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 101 flights.