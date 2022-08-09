‘Unified Humanism’ ;The core principle of Bhartiya Janta Party

The Nar and Narayan are portrayed in Hindu scriptures. The Nar is human (us), and the Narayan is synonymous with God in the world. Shri Krishna manifested the vision of the universe to Arjun in the Mahabharat during the recitation of Bhagwad Geeta. This is the entire journey that the Nar took while on Earth.

In common parlance, Nar-Narayan refers to Nar’s (human) obligation to Narayan (society and its welfare). In the Bhagwad Geeta (Chapter 3, Verses 14-16), it is stated, ‘One who does not give his due to keep the wheel of nature turning is a sinner and his life is wasted’. Nature is regarded as the mother of all in the Bharatiya (Hindu) philosophy. But, if we exploit it mercilessly, it is like inviting disaster.

We are an ancient nation that has been here since the beginning of time and share a mother-child relationship with this land; thus, the habitant regards the co-habitant as his extended family – that is, Society. Nar (Man) is a social animal. He connects the family, village, district, state, world, and universe. Individual and societal joys and comforts are mutually dependent.

Society is sick and weak when any segment of its population lacks adequate means for meaningful living and when acquiring wealth for the sake of status takes precedence. As detrimental as a lack of wealth, i.e. a poor economy, is excess wealth, if it remains concentrated in the hands of a few and is not invested back for the welfare of a larger section of society.

According to Mahatma Gandhi, Bharatiya drew their necessities from the ‘Artha’ and ‘Kama’ (two of the four Purusharthas), but they also drew a limit on their necessities. After syphoning it, they would engage in community welfare activities. Dharma is the only thing that can keep Karma and Artha in check and keep them from spiralling out of control.

RSS pracharakas (community leaders) are encouraged to travel, settle, and embrace distant regions and their cultures, as a tribute to our nation’s pluralism and multiple cultural integrity. The axiom of ‘Ekatma Manavvaad’ – Integral Humanism is a holistic philosophy that views the relationship between the individual and society positively. We believe, that by following this road, our society and the nation can attain their rightful glory.

What could our forefathers’ intentions have been in establishing Jagganath Puri in the east, Haridwar, Badri-Kedar Dham in the north, and Dwarika-Somnath in the west? They taught us that those with pure hearts had the Ganges in their own homes. They saw, however, that Bharat was a single, undivided land created by nature.

Both of these schools of thought were perceived as inadequate by Integral Humanism. It has shaped in a way that preserves the integrated convictions from both ideologies while also attempting to be humane. They contended that it had to be one nation. Thus, they established holy places in various parts of India and instilled in the people the concept of nationality. And no two Englishmen are the same as we Indians.