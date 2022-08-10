Bengal education scam; CBI makes first arrests, 2 officials in custody

The first arrests were made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the West Bengal teachers recruitment scam case on Wednesday. In connection with the investigation, the investigating agency arrested Shanti Prasad Sinha, a former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) advisor, and Ashok Saha, a former SSC chairman.

The two allegedly violated SSC rules by illegally collecting Group C staff job openings and issuing recommendations for unqualified candidates for those positions, the CBI claimed in a statement. To release these suggestions, they used false signatures from the regional commission’s chairs.

On the basis of these recommendations, appointment letters were then made without following the standard hierarchy and without publishing the names of the chosen candidates online. ‘Thus, the deserving genuine candidates were debarred from getting the regular salaried jobs,’ said the CBI.