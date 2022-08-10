Bengali actor attempts suicide, hospitalised in critical condition

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya made an attempt to commit suicide on Monday at his home in Kolkata and posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

Bhattacharya is well-known for his part in the Bengali television series Prothoma Kadambini. He has a lengthy history of acting in regional productions. However, recent reports in the local media said that he was having trouble finding employment. According to the police, he attempted to end his life due to depression brought on by failures at work.

The actor was found by police at his residence and was taken to Chittaranjan Medical Center. Police said that he had hit himself with a sharp object. As per doctors, Bhattacharya is currently stable in condition.

Saibal Bhattacharya has acted in a number of well-known Bengali TV series, including Mithai, Karikhela, Udan Tubri, and Prathma Kadambini.