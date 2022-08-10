DYFI woman leader strangled to death in Palakkad; Lover surrenders before police

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old DYFI leader was strangled to death by a youth at Konnallur near Chittilancheri in Palakkad, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Soorya Priya (24). Police arrested Sujeesh, 27, a Cheekode native over the murder charges. Reportedly, Sujeesh surrendered before the police after murdering Soorya.

The incident happened around 11 am on Wednesday. Police said that Soorya Priya and Sujeesh were in a relationship. However, it is unclear what led to the murder. Police said Sujeesh, who had confessed to the crime, killed Surya Priya while she was alone at her home.

Surya Priya, who was a member of the community development society (CDS) unit at the Melarkodu Panchayath, was the Secretary of the Kothanallore unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPM. She was also a member of DYFI’s Chittilancherry regional committee.