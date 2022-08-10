Finnair announces new direct flight service from India

Mumbai: The national air carrier of Finland, Finnair has launched a direct flight service from India. The air carrier launched direct flight service on the Mumbai-Helsinki route.

The service was restarted after 13 years. Last time Finnair operate flights in this route was in 2009. The airline will operate three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It will deploy its Airbus A330 for the service.

Mumbai is Finnair’s second destination in India. It is operating flights to New Delhi from 2006. At present, the air carrier operates flights to 70 destinations in Europe and 5 destinations in the US, including Seattle, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.