Independence Day 2022: Go First announces discounted flight tickets

Mumbai: India based low budget air carrier, Go First has announced discounted flight tickets. The new offer is announced to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Passengers can book domestic flight tickets at fares starting at Rs 1508 (inclusive of taxes). Passengers can book tickets for travel period starting from 1st September 2022 until 31st March 2023. The four-day booking period will commence on 10th August 2022 and will conclude on the 13th of August 2022.

Tickets can be booked on Go First website, or via official Mobile App. Tickets under this offer are refundable. Tickets are changeable with a change fee and fare difference.