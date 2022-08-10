Interministerial meetings held by education ministry to solicit suggestions for new curricula

Tuesday’s inter-ministerial conference was conducted by the Ministry of Education to get advice on changing the pedagogy and curriculum under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Senior officials and representatives from all ministries and significant organisations, such as NCERT, the Election Commission of India, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Defence Research and Development Organization, attended a meeting conducted by the Ministry (DRDO).

Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, presided over the meeting (MoE).

It concentrated on the ways in which ministries and organisations might help create a curriculum framework that is sensitive and pertinent to the developmental needs and interests of students at various stages of development.

Ms. LS Changsan, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, initially walked the officials present through a presentation on how a curricular framework is created, what its deliverables are, and what is expected of them.