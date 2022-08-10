OnePlus launches 10T Glacier Mat Case in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, OnePlus launched two cases and tempered glass for its new smartphone OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case is priced at Rs. 1,499, while OnePlus 10T Bumper Case Sandstone will cost Rs. 799 and the tempered glass is priced at Rs. 999 from the OnePlus store.

The Chinese company claims that these accessories are specifically designed to dissipate heat and keep the phone’s temperature under check at all times. It is also claimed to be 5G-compatible.