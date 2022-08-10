Operation ‘Breaking Dawn’; Targeting terror with smart bombs was an Israeli tactical mission

In the midst of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestine, the Israeli military announced the success of an ambitious project aimed at the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group. According to the military, it has inflicted ‘significant’ damage on the terror group. Let’s take a look at the operation:

How did the current round of tensions begin? According to the IDF, on Monday, August 1, it ‘apprehended the Head of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Judea and Samaria’. Israeli intelligence identified a direct threat from Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, which had threatened retaliation. As a result, ‘precautionary measures were taken to protect civilians in southern Israel. ‘After the threat of a terrorist attack persisted through Friday afternoon,’ the IDF launched Operation ‘Breaking Dawn’.

Breaking Dawn is an Israel Defense Forces tactical military operation (IDF). According to the IDF website, ‘the Israel Defense Forces officially launched Operation ‘Breaking Dawn’ after the threat of a terrorist attack persisted through Friday afternoon. Tayseer Jabari, the Head of Islamic Jihad’s Northern Gaza Division, was the target of an Israeli counter-terrorist strike. Other Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip was also targeted by the IDF’.

According to the Guardian, the military has indicated that the campaign will last up to a week. According to the Times of Israel, it lasted 66 hours and ended with a ceasefire on Sunday (August 7). Authorities hailed the operation as one of the Gaza Strip’s most successful clashes.

Success or failure? On Monday (August 8), Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid claimed that Israel had achieved its objectives during the three days of fighting in Gaza. ‘ We met all of our objectives. Within three days, the entire senior military command of Islamic Jihad in Gaza had been successfully targeted. The strength and ingenuity of the Israel Defense Forces delivered a devastating blow to the enemy,’ Lapid said in a statement.

‘A number of PIJ operatives were neutralized during the strikes. On Friday, August 5, Khaled Mansour, the Commander of Islamic Jihad in the Southern Gaza Division, was killed by an IDF aircraft. Mansour has planned and carried out dozens of attacks against Israel over the years, most recently an anti-tank missile and rocket attack against Israel’.

According to the militants, 12 of their leaders and members have been killed, including Taysir al-Jabari and Khaled Mansour. The operation’s targets included 45 long-range missile targets, 17 observation positions, including six that were manned at the time, eight posts, eight weapon stores, six weapon manufacturing facilities, and three targets related to the Jihad movement’s naval efforts, according to the Jerusalem Post.

According to the Israeli army, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza fired over a thousand rockets in retaliation after Israel began a massive aerial and artillery bombardment of their positions on Friday. ‘ As of Sunday, August 7, nearly 935 rockets were fired indiscriminately at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has a 96% interception rate for rockets directly endangering Israeli civilians’.