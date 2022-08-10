DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Aug 10, 2022, 04:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices s ended nearly flat.  BSE index settled at 58,817.29 points, lower by  35.78 points or 0.06%. NSE Nifty gained 9.65 points or 0.06% to 17,534.75.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T and IndusInd Bank. Top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HCL Tech, Wipro, Asian Paints, Ultra Cement and SBI.

Equity and forex markets  were closed yesterday on account of Muharram. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks had extended their gains after logging the third straight weekly rise.

 

