Delhi: Within a week, 6 missing children found, reunited with family

The Delhi Police located a total of six missing children from various regions of the nation, and they were reunited with their families. As the number of cases of missing children from Delhi exploded, a special push was launched to find them and reunite them with their families.

The missing children were the focus of a special search, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma. The Outer District’s team has diligently worked to find 6 missing children and reunite them with their families within a week.

Ronak (11), Shivani (17), Hina (15), Parul (16), Manisha (16), and Manni are the children (7). The DCP established special teams in each police station to look for the missing children. Patrolling vehicles equipped with loud hailers were sent out to complete this mission as instructed by the DCP. In order to gather information regarding the missing children, announcements were also issued on every street and all of the beat cops were alerted. Information regarding the missing children was sent to all the local police stations and surrounding districts.

Staff members were also sent out to look through CCTV footage in an effort to find any information about the missing children. In addition, a beat-wise door-to-door investigation was carried out, and it took a week for the six missing children to be located and returned to their homes thanks to this careful effort.