Gas cylinder blast at restaurant in Hyderabad; 2 injured

Two cooking gas cylinders exploded at a restaurant in Hyderabad on Wednesday, injuring up to two persons, according to authorities. Two cylinders at the King’s restaurant on Miraj X Road at Mehdipatnam Intersection accidentally exploded at around 2:00 p.m., according to Srinivas, Circle Inspector (CI) of Asif Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, there was a technical issue that led to that incident. ‘So upon receiving a call we went to the spot and rescued the people. The fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Two people got minor injuries and they have been shifted to hospital,’ said Mr Srinivas.

He added that the restaurant’s owner had been arrested and placed in judicial remand. A case that was reported under the explosive substance act.