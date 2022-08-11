It’s making my life easier: Vijay on wearing slippers to promote ‘Liger’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals to practically every promotional event as he is busy touring the nation to promote his forthcoming movie Liger. Many people have commented on his appearance, including Ranveer Singh, who made light of it at a trailer launch event. Recently, Vijay has explained his choice of footwear. He said that it made his life simpler.

Vijay makes his Bollywood debut in the movie Liger, where he stars alongside Ananya Panday. He portrays stuttering mixed martial artist boxer. Puri Jagannadh is the film’s director.

Vijay has stated that wearing chappals makes life easier for him because he doesn’t have to search for shoes to match his attire. ‘I know it’s a blockbuster (Liger) with chappals and cross legs…I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier…So, I just do what I feel like’, he said.

Vijay recently made his debut on the talk show, Koffee with Karan 7. He was joined by his Liger co-star Ananya. Talking about Ananya, he shared, ‘She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger’.

Vijay studied mixed martial arts in Thailand in order to prepare for the role of Liger. The movie was concurrently filmed in Telugu and Hindi, and it will also be dubbed into other regional languages.