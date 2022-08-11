No need to appear till Wednesday: HC grants relief to Thomas Isaac from ED summons

Kochi: The Kerala High Court said on Thursday that former Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac need not appear before the Enforcement Directorate till next Wednesday. Isaac had moved the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of the two summons issued to him by the ED.

The court has asked the agency to respect the privacy of the CPM leader. Justice VG Arun also asked the ED why the former FM had to furnish extensive personal details at this stage of the investigation. The ED had asked Thomas Isaac to furnish the details of his personal wealth and his family’s wealth in the second summons.

Meanwhile, ED clarified to the court that the leader was not summoned as an accused but as a witness for collection of evidence. The court also remarked that a person who is summoned as part of a probe need not be an accused in the case. ‘If there is reason for doubt, is the agency not allowed to initiate action under Section 37(1),’ the court asked Isaac.

The High Court will consider Isaac’s plea next on Wednesday, August 17. Isaac, in the plea, contends that the ED was attempting to conduct a fishing and roving enquiry into the activities of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and such enquiries have been time and again deprecated by the apex court.