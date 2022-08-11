Shilpa Shetty breaks her leg while shooting, shares pic

On August 8, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty posted a video of Shilpa Shetty slamming thugs in a BTS clip from the Indian Police Force sets. Shilpa recently uploaded a picture from the hospital after breaking her leg. She said that although she would be out of action for six weeks, she will return stronger and better.

Shilpa Shetty shattered her leg while shooting an intense action scene for Rohit Shetty’s next cop thriller. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, ‘They said, Roll camera action – ‘break a leg!’ I took it literally Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’.

As soon as the post was shared, celebs and fans flocked down to the comment section. Shamita Shetty wrote, ‘My munki strongest’, while Sophie Choudry added, ‘Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa (sic)’. Gauahar Khan commented, ‘Get well son’ and Esha Gupta wrote, ‘Get well soon’.