AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar’s properties raided by Vigilance dept

In connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) agents are conducting raids at 26 locations owned by former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar.

The properties owned by the former MLA and his wife are the ones that are currently being searched. Edappadi Palaniswami, a former chief minister and the party’s interim general secretary, is tight with KPP Baskar.

From 2011 until 2021, the AIADMK leader served as a Namakkal MLA. According to a complaint by DVAC, DVAC conducted a clandestine investigation and found that between 2016 to 2021, the MLA’s total wealth climbed substantially.

‘The 1st accused Tr.K.P.P.Baskar is native of Namakkal Taluk and District. The 2nd accused Tmt.B.Uma is his wife. They have three daughters namely 1) Selvi.B.Raagavarthini, 2) Selvi.B. Yogavarthini and 3) Selvi.B.Jayavaani. The 1st accused Tr.K.P.P.Baskar was Member of the Legislative Assembly of Namakkal Legislative Assembly Constituency from 2011 to 2021,’ an FIR read.

‘During that period, he was a public servant as defined u/s 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Prior to 2011, he was doing transport business and his economic condition was not good. The 1st accused has accumulated more assets by intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period from 2016 to 2021 in his name and in the name of his family members. Hence, the same period was taken as check period. The discreet collection of bank accounts details and registration documents revealed the possession of the following quantum of movable and immovable properties by the accused,’ it added.