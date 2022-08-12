Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.10% or Rs 51 at Rs 52,387 per 10 gram. Silver futures climbed 0.26% or Rs 152 at Rs 58,529 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,789.81 per ounce. The yellow metal has gained nearly 1% so far this week. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,804.20. Among other precious metals, spot silver eased 0.2% to $20.34 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $955.16 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $2,262.53.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4775, up by Rs 40.