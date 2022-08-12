Covid-19 vaccination crosses 207.45 crore in India

New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India crossesd 207.45 crore. More than 14 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than 102.11 crores doses have been given as first dose and 93.71 crores doses have been given as second dose. More than 11.61 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, and people above 18 years of age.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.