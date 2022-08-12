Prophet remarks; Kanpur Police files chargesheet against 47 protesters

Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet sparked violence on June 3, and the Kanpur Police have filed a chargesheet in this case identifying 47 as an accused. Up to 20 people have been identified as the ‘masterminds’ of the violence, and six of them have been freed for lack of proof.

Police estimate that 20 to 40 of the 47 accused in the case were complicit in the conspiracy. The first chargesheet related to the violence has been submitted.

The chargesheet from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) lists local builder Haji Wasi, Mukhtar Baba, and Hayat Zafar Hashmi as the key accused and ‘conspirators.’

The Kanpur Baba Biryani restaurants are owned and run by Mukhtar Baba, while the Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association is led by Hayat Zafar. Abdul Rehman, Wasi’s son, was also detained in this incident.