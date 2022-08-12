Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Friday. The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for fourth week in a row. This is the longest winning streak of the equity indices since January.

BSE Sensex index rose 130.18 points or 0.22% to 59,462.78. NSE Nifty ended with gains of 39.15 points or 0.22% to 17,698.15.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and ITC. The top losers in the market were Infosys, Maruti, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and HUL.