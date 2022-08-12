‘Stop sharing Ukraine’s military tactics’; Zelensky calls it ‘frankly irresponsible’

On Thursday (August 11), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned government officials not to reveal details about military tactics used against Russia during the ongoing conflict. Defining such remarks in an evening address, Zelensky said, ‘War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The fewer details you reveal about our defence plans, the better for their implementation’.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president stated, ‘It’s one thing to make big headlines, but it’s quite another to be completely irresponsible. Another thing is that you want victory for Ukraine, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s defence or counter-attack plans’. Zelensky’s remarks followed the explosions that destroyed a Russian air base in Crimea. Unidentified officials told the New York Times and Washington Post that Ukrainian forces were to blame. There was no official confirmation, however, because the Ukrainian government refused to say whether it was responsible for the explosions.

Probe started

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar stated that the security services had begun an investigation into one of the cases in which officials spoke to newspapers. ‘ A leak like this disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian armed forces because the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us,’ she wrote on Facebook.

Satellite images

Before and after satellite images revealed three craters where buildings at the Russian air base had been struck, as well as massive damage to the Russian Saki airbase in Crimea. Russia, on the other hand, claimed that the explosions were the result of detonations of stored ammunition rather than an attack. According to witnesses, there were at least twelve.