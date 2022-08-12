US military ‘rewrites’ nuclear deterrence; China, Russia pose threat

In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, US strategic command chief Navy Admiral Chas Richard stated that the military ‘can begin by rewriting deterrence theory’. The remarks by the US admiral come as China conducts a series of drills near Taiwan, just hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island nation, which enraged the Xi regime.

‘We have never faced two peer nuclear-capable opponents at the same time who must be deterred differently,’ said the strategic command chief. STRATCOM, according to Richard, has been ‘furiously’ working on rewriting deterrence theory.

The top military commander stated that the ‘current crisis is radically different’ because the two parties displayed ‘chaotic behaviour’ and an ‘inability to predict’ events, which did not appear in ‘classic deterrence theory’. Richard went on to say that Russia has used both ‘implicit and explicit nuclear coercion.’

China and Russia, according to Richard, have the ability to ‘unilaterally escalate to any level of violence in any domain,’ while the US is not used to dealing with ‘competitions and confrontations like that’. Russian President Vladimir Putin had placed his nuclear forces on alert just days after launching a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine on February 24, causing global chaos as markets were hit and the global food crisis grew worse.

The US military is also concerned about China, which has frequently claimed Taiwan as a breakaway province that it will take by force if necessary. The Communist nation recently declared in a whitepaper on Taiwan that it will ‘not renounce the use of force’ against Taipei. Richard claimed that the United States needed to be ‘deterred differently’ because it was facing threats from ‘two peer nuclear-capable adversaries,’ which were ‘unprecedented’ in the country’s history.