Veteran Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday night. The 83-year-old was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Hailing from Shivamogga, Subbanna was trained in Carnatic music. An exemplary singer, Subbanna was known for his wide contribution to Kannada Sugama Sangeetha (Light Music) world. Composing traditional raaga based music for poems of renowned Kannada poets Kuvempu (KV Puttappa), Da Ra Bendre, KS Narasimha Swamy, GS Shivarudrappa and others, Subbanna took poetry to the common masses.

Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ in the film ‘Kaadu Kudure’. Known for his work in the field of ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours.

He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate. The singer is survived by a son and a daughter.