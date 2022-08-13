A winter without Russian gas leads to drastic measures in Europe!

If Russia cuts off gas to Europe, Switzerland is preparing to warm up the old-fashioned way. That is why, according to Deutsche Welle, citing the Swiss television channel RTS, the country is running out of wood. Fearing energy shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine, the Swiss population has purchased unusually large amounts of firewood in the middle of summer.

Preparing for a long winter

Europe is bracing itself for a harsh winter. Governments and citizens anticipate energy restrictions, and measures have already been announced. In Spain, it has been announced that, in the face of winter and as an energy-saving measure, stores will be required to turn off window lights by ten o’clock at night. This is a harsh and unexpected measure in a country known for its vibrant nightlife and citizens who frequently do not eat dinner until 10 p.m.!

The Spanish government has also announced that monument and public building lighting will be turned off at ten o’clock at night. The Alhambra in Granada is depicted in this image. Some local politicians have criticised the Spanish government’s lighting restrictions, claiming that they will result in a return to a ‘dark city,’ with more crime, and that Spanish cities will attract fewer tourists as a result.

A ‘scary’ winter forecast

According to Bloomberg, experts in the United Kingdom describe the energy outlook for the winter as ‘terrifying’. ‘The winter’s going to be bad,’ Emma Pinchbeck, executive director of Energy UK, told Bloomberg. ‘The price cap projections are extremely concerning’.

400 pounds in energy bill assistance to households

In response to the impending rise in energy prices, the British government announced a 400-pound ($488) aid to households. However, some experts question whether it will be enough to assume a potentially skyrocketing price. Following arduous negotiations among its member countries, the European Union agreed that all of its components must consume 15% less gas this winter. This will imply limitations in both businesses and homes.

Goal: use 15% less gas.

The most severe crisis since World War II

In an analysis published in the Financial Times in April 2022, they titled it ‘The Worst Crisis Since WWII’ to refer to the possibility that Germany may have to slow down its industrial production due to a lack of energy. Until the outbreak of the war, Russian gas supplied the great German industry, accounting for 55% of the country’s energy consumption.

Shocking measures

Because the Russians have already reduced the amount of gas sent to Germany, municipalities have already approved drastic energy-saving measures. According to the BBC, hot water has been turned off in municipal sports centres and other public buildings in Hannover since the end of July. In addition, public buildings, like those in Spain, must turn off lights to conserve energy.