Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband wireless earphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: High-end consumer electronics company specialized in innovative audio products, Boult Audio launched its FXCharge neckband wireless earphones in India. The new FXCharge neckband style earphones are priced at Rs 4999. The device is listed on Amazon with an introductory price of Rs. 899. There is no word on the duration of the introductory offer. The earbuds are offered in Black and Green colours.

The new neckband-style wireless earphones are powered by 14.2mm Hi-Fi drivers and come with an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. It offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity for pairing with nearby devices and are compatible with devices running on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. It also support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.