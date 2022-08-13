Indian Railways announce special trains for Onam and Velankanni Church festival: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced that it will operate special trains during Onam Festival and Velankanni Church Annual Feast. The Southern Railway Zone will be running special trains to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

Onam, the biggest and most awaited festivals in Kerala will be celebrated from August 30 upto September 8. The annual festival at the Basilica Our Lady of Health located in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu starts on August 29 with the hoisting of the church flag and would end on September 8.

Full list of special trains:

Train No. 06012 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni Weekly Festival Special Fare Special: Train No. 06012 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni Weekly Festival Special Fare Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.25 hrs on August 17, August 24, August 3 and September 7 (Wednesdays) and reach Velankanni at 04.00 hrs, the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 06011 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Festival Special Fare Special: Train No. 06011 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Festival Special Fare Special Special will leave Velankanni at 23.50 hrs on 18th, 25th August and 01st, 08th September, 2022 (Thursdays) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 13.00 hrs, the next day (4 Services).

These trains have 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Van, 1 – Luggage Cum Brake Van.

Train No. 06039 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni Weekly Special Fare Special: Train No. 06039 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 14.30 hrs on 15th, 22nd, 29th August and 05th September, 2022 (Mondays) and reach Velankanni at 08.15 hrs, the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 06040 Velankanni – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special Fare Special: Train No. 06040 Velankanni – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Velankanni at 17.30 hrs o­n 16th, 23rd, 30th August & 06th September, 2022 (Tuesdays) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 12.00 hrs the next day (4 Services).

These trains have 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

06037/06038 06037 Kochuveli – SMVT Bangalore Special Fare special: Train number 06037 Kochuveli – SMVT Bangalore Special Fare special will leave Kochuveli at 17.00 hrs on 11th September, 2022 (Sunday) and reach SMVT Bangalore at 10.10 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 06038 SMVT Bangalore – Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave SMVT Bangalore at 15.00 hrs on 12th September, 2022 (Monday) and reach Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

These trains have 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TRAIN NO. 06046/06045 Ernakulam Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special Fare Special: Train number 06046 Ernakulam Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 22.00 hrs on 01st September, 2022 (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central 12.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06045 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn Festival Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs on 02nd September, 2022 (Friday) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 03.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

COACH COMPOSITION: 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TRAIN NO. 06041/06042 Tambaram – Mangalore Jn Festival Special Fare Special: Train number 06041 Tambaram – Mangalore Jn Festival Special Fare Special will leave Trambaram at 13.30 hrs on 02nd September, 2022 (Friday) and reach Mangalore Jn at 06.45 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06042 Mangalore Jn – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Mangalore Jn at 10.00 hrs on 03rd September, 2022 (Saturday) and reach Tambaram at 04.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

COACH COMPOSITION: 1- AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TRAIN NO. 06043/06044 Tambaram – Kochuveli Festival Special Fare Special: Train number 06043 Tambaram – Kochuveli Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 14.15 hrs on 04th September, 2022 (Sunday) and reach Kochuveli at 12.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06044 Kochuveli – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 14.30 hrs on 05th September, 2022 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 10.55 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

COACH COMPOSITION: 1- AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TRAIN NO. 06048 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Festival Special Fare Special via Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam North, Palakkad: Train number 06048 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Festival Special Fare Special via Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam North, Palakkad will leave Nagercoil at 17.50 hrs on 11th September, 2022 (Sunday)and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.30 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

COACH COMPOSITION: 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 5- AC Three Tier Coaches, 11- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TRAIN NO. 06047 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil via Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli: Train number 06047 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil via Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli will leave Chennai Egmore at 16.15 hrs on 12th September, 2022 (Monday) and reach Nagercoil at 05.55 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

COACH COMPOSITION: 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 5- AC Three Tier Coaches, 11- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans.