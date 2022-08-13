Lightning strikes acid tank at zinc plant in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan; 1 died, 9 injured

According to police, an acid tank at Hindustan Zinc in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district erupted due to lightning on Friday, killing one man and injuring nine others. They claimed that Udaipur had been informed about the injuries.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kailash Singh Sandhu, ten workers who were present at the scene were burned owing to acid leaking when lightning struck the tank at Hindustan Zinc’s hydro plant.

He said the injured workers were sent right away to the Chittorgarh district hospital, where one of them passed away while receiving care.

He reported that Udaipur has been suggested for the treatment of nine other people who were critically hurt in the accident. Attempts are being made, the extra SP stated, to identify the deceased.