Mumbai man killed 20-year-old girlfriend; Arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Malabar Hill police on Thursday after he allegedly killed his 20-year-old girlfriend by shoving her into the stream at Bhayandar. The victim, Ankita Suresh Shivagan, disappeared on July 31 from her home in the Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai, according to an official.

A few days later, her body was found under the control of the Uttan Marine Police station in the Mumbai suburb of Bhayander. Police have identified her lover since 2016 and resident of Virar, Abhishek Sarfare, after reviewing her call logs. Sarfare allegedly confessed to killing her while being interrogated.

He informed authorities that following a heated argument over marriage during which she allegedly threatened him, he made the decision to kill her. They travelled to Bhayander in the neighbouring Palghar region on July 31, where, according to Sarfare, he pushed her into the creek from a railway bridge.