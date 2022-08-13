Saudi Arabia allows tourist visa holders to perform Umrah

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that visitors holding tourist visas will be allowed to perform Umrah. Citizens of 49 countries will be able to perform Umrah with a tourist visa. They can obtain their visas online at Visit Saudi Arabia or immediately on arrival at airports.

Holders of visas to the US and the UK, as well as those who have Schengen visas will be benefited from this decision. Those who have family visit visas are allowed to perform Umrah, by booking through the Eatmarna app.

Those wishing to perform Umrah from nations other than those who currently qualify, should apply for visas at the Kingdom’s embassies in their countries. Documents required include proof of residence and employment, return ticket, bank statement proving financial stability, itinerary, and complete personal information.

To perform Umrah, visitors must have a comprehensive health insurance, which includes covering the costs of Covid-19 treatment, accidents resulting in death or disability, and expenses arising from flight delays or cancellations.