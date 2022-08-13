Sennheiser launches new wireless headphones: Price and specifications

Mumbai: German brand, Sennheiser has launched new wireless headphones named ‘Sennheiser Momentum 4’. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are priced at $350 (approximately Rs. 27,800). The pre-bookings are started and the deliveries will begin from August 23.

The new wireless headphones active noise cancellation, app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2. The headphones have 42mm dynamic drivers, four microphones for voice and ANC functionality, fast charging through USB Type-C, and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.