World’s Shortest Flight reaches destination in just over a minute for Rs 1,645!

The world’s shortest flight travels to its destinations in 1 minute and 14 seconds. Noel Philips, a travel blogger, documented the flight and shared the video on YouTube. The flight connects the Scottish islands of Papa Westray and Westray, which are part of the Orkney archipelago. Both locations are only 2.7 kilometres apart. The flight operates in a triangle formation, flying from Papa Westray to Westray to Kirkwall.

It is the shortest flight in the world, but it is also the most expensive, based on the cost of each kilometre travelled. This flight’s tickets are priced at £17 (roughly Rs 1,643). Loganair operates the flight twice daily. According to Stuff, it can carry up to nice passengers at one time.

The flight could easily be replaced by building a bridge, but the local authorities have yet to take any action. The location serves as the sole mode of transportation for both locals and visitors. A 20-minute boat ride through choppy waters is an alternative mode of transportation. Noel wrote in the title, ‘Onboard the World’s SHORTEST Flight: 80 seconds long!’ to share his experience of taking the world’s shortest flight. View the video here:

Since it was shared, the video has received over 2 lakh views. Netizens reacted quickly in the comments section. ‘ Imagine if you have a two-hour delay for this flight,’ one user speculated. ‘ It’s probably quicker to just walk there and swim. Wonderful!’ said another. ‘ I’ve always wondered what these flights are like, and now I know. Amazing! I’m curious if there’s a ferry service as well. Someone could literally hold their breath for the entire flight,’ one user wrote.