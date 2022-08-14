Bengal Indian Secular Front MLA requests PM Modi’s protection to raise flag

On Saturday, a severe alarm was raised by the Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) lone MLA, Naushad Siddiqui, in the Bengal Assembly. Opposition MLA Siddiqui has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when the entire country is getting ready to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

‘Urgent and humble request to ensure the safety and security of citizens from TMC leaders to hoist the National flag and celebrate the 75th year anniversary of our Independence,’ said the subject line of Naushad Siddiqui’s letter dated August 13.

‘The government of India has taken the initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has provided us the detailed instruction and process of celebrating and hoisting the National flag. I would like to inform you, that last year while hoisting the national flag of this day I was obstructed by Trinamool Congress thugs in Bhangar,’ Siddiqui said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

‘My party members and sympathizers were forcefully stopped to hoist the national flag by TMC leaders in many villages,’ he added. The names of a few TMC leaders from Bhangar were revealed in the letter to Prime Minister Siddiqui. They are Abdul Kheyar Gayen, Modacchar Hosen, Baharul Islam, and Awchan Molla. The ISF MLA also brought attention to the police’s inaction despite the many complaints he had made.