Celebrating Independence Day with Family in 2022: A Full Course Meal

This year marks India’s 75th year of independence. The festivities begin early in the morning with the raising of the national flag, followed by the singing of patriotic songs and the exchange of sweets and greetings. People also observe the day by watching patriotic television shows or movies with their friends and families. What better way to celebrate the country’s freedom and diverse culture than through food? What better way to celebrate this day than to prepare tricolor-themed dishes? We’ve planned a multi-course meal to prepare at home. These are recipes that are simple, quick, and simply irresistible:

Starters



1. Tri-color Dimsums

Dimsims are a delicious way to begin a meal. These north-eastern delicacies have swept almost the entire country. You can stuff the turkey with either meat or vegetables. The contents are sealed in a tricolour dough made of spinach, carrots, and flour.

2. Cottage Cheese Skewers

We all want a paneer dish on the menu, don’t we? With these cottage cheese skewers, you can get into the spirit of Independence Day. Save this recipe right away because it is sweet, tangy, and spicy all at the same time.

Main Course



1. Tri-Colour Vegetables

Make a bowl of crunchy vegetable sabji that is both visually appealing and tasty. All you need are cabbage, capsicum, and carrot.

2. Tricolor Pulao

Do you want to know how to make tri-color pulao? To give your pulao the saffron and green colour, you’ll need tomato and spinach puree.

Dessert



1. Tiranga Pastry

Isn’t a meal incomplete without dessert? Follow this simple recipe to make a delectable tricolour pastry.

Put on your chef’s hat and prepare this tasty meal to celebrate Independence Day.