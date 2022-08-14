Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs. 550 crore police welfare package ahead of polls

Ahead of the assembly elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Sunday a Rs 550 crore annual budget for the welfare of policemen and their families.

It’s interesting to note that only a few days prior, Arvind Kejriwal made a promise in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, that if his party wins the state’s next election, the grade pay issue will be resolved and police salaries will increase. For a very long time, calls to increase police grade pay have been made. In addition, it is a critical problem before the Gujarat assembly elections. On his previous visit, Kejriwal had promised to raise the grade pay of the Gujarat police.

Bhupendra Patel stated on Twitter, ‘On an urgent basis, a committee was formed considering the demands of the employees of the police department. Accordingly, many meetings were organised and discussed under my chairmanship and with the Minister of Home. Accepting the recommendations of this committee and with a feeling of welfare for the policemen and their families, an annual budget of Rs 550 crores is approved.’

How the cash will be used, though, is still unknown. Even after the 550 crore yearly budget was announced, people are still calling for a grade pay increase rather than money on social media.