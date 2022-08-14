‘Jaya Hey 2.0’: 75 singers unite to celebrate 75 years of Independence

To commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence, 75 Indian singers collaborated on a song called ‘Jaya Hey 2.0.’ Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das conceptualized, composed, and directed the song as part of the Government of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupam Islam, Sourendro Mullick, and Soumyojit Das attended the song launch event of the special tribute ‘Jaya Hey 2.0.’

The song is a rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s 1911 song Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, also known as Jana Gana Mana. There are five stanzas in the song. In the 1950s, only the first stanza was adopted as the National Anthem. Watch the music video of ‘Jaya Hey 2.0’ here:

Some of the singers who contributed to this track are Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Kumar Sanu, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Papon, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.