Local BJP leader arrested in Uttarakhand paper leak case

A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hakam Singh Rawat, was detained on Sunday in relation to the paper leak at the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

When he was caught in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for questioning, the police said that Rawat was one of the ‘masterminds’ of the leak. Rawat was on the run and attempting to enter Himachal Pradesh at the time. According to senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh, ‘he was arrested on the basis of concrete evidence against him.’

He claimed that despite Rawat being on their radar since the investigation’s beginning, no one was willing to testify against him due to his power. ‘Hence, our priority was to first collect the concrete evidence against him before arresting him. He was in Thailand and returned on August 7.’

In addition, Rawat, who is connected with an interstate gang with a base in Uttar Pradesh, played an important role in the release of another exam paper in 2021, according to Singh. He claimed that Rawat took some candidates to Dhampur in Bijnor to give them the seized test material. Singh claimed that 20 to 22 applicants in Dehradun received the leaked exam paper from Rawat and another accused, Tanuj Sharma.