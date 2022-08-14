Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalisation (m-cap) of 6 of the top-10 companies gained by Rs 1,56,247.35 crore in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last week. Last week, BSE Sensex jumped by 1,074 points or 1.83 %.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the top gainer in the market. emerging as the biggest gainer. The RIL’s valuation gained Rs 66,772.08 crore to Rs 17,81,028.47 crore. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 12,642.03 crore to Rs 12,44,004.29 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 32,346.90 crore to Rs 8,25,207.35 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 25,467.37 crore to Rs 6,08,729.12 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 18,679.93 crore to Rs 4,45,759.90 crore. The market valuation of Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 339.04 crore to Rs 4,42,496.12 crore.

Meanwhile, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 9,262.29 crore to Rs 6,70,920.64 crore. HUL lost Rs 11,454.26 crore to Rs 6,09,765.92 crore in its valuation and LIC slipped down by Rs 3,289.00 crore to Rs 4,31,459.72 crore. The mcap of SBI remained unchanged at Rs 4,73,584.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.