Shiv Sangram Chief Vinayak Mete dies in car accident

Vinayak Mete, the leader of Shiv Sangram, was killed in an automobile accident at Khopoli, which is located 70 kilometres from Mumbai. Preliminary reports indicate that the tragedy occurred this morning at 5:30 am close to the Bhatan Tunnel when the car the Shiv Sangram leader was travelling in crashed into a hillside due to a mechanical issue.

The well-known Maratha group’s commander was first hurt in the collision and was receiving care at the MGM Hospital in Panvel’s Critical Care Unit where he succumbed to his injuries. Officials stated that the precise reason for the disaster is yet unclear.

Mete was unopposedly elected as an MLC under the BJP quota in 2016, but he was unable to obtain a position in the new coalition government with Eknath Shinde since the BJP refused to grant any of its allies, including the Shiv Sangram, a seat. Although Mete’s Shiv Sangram does not have a significant electoral presence in the Maharashtra state legislature, but has a sizable Maratha following in some areas of the Marathwada region.