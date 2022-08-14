The legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray to RK Laxman: India’s greatest cartoonists on Independence Day 2022

From social issues to political upheaval, cartoonists have helped citizens see the world in a new light. Cartoonists strive to make a difference by using their incredible sense of humour and sketching abilities to comment on current events. As India celebrates 75 years of glorious independence, here are some cartoonists of whom the country can be proud. Take a look at the contributions and legacies of talented artists ranging from Balasaheb Thackeray to RK Laxman.

Balasaheb Thackeray

Balasaheb Thackeray is well-known for his contributions to Indian politics. The Maharashtra Shiv Sena’s founder was also a skilled cartoonist. Thackeray attempted to demonstrate that the government requires a targeted plan in place to catch tax evaders in an article published in the Free Press Journal on December 28, 1956.

Mario Miranda

In 1953, Mario de Miranda began working as a cartoonist for the Times of India Group. Despite the fact that he had not formally studied art, his communicative ideas on paper earned him numerous national and international honours.

Sudhir Tailang

Tailang was inspired to draw cartoons as a child by comics such as Tintin, Phantom, and Blondie. At the age of ten, he had his first cartoon published in a newspaper. In 2009, he published a book titled ‘No, Prime Minister,’ which included cartoons and illustrations of Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister. In 2004, he received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contributions to the art of cartooning.

Pran Kumar Sharma

Pran Kumar Sharma was well-known for creating India’s favourite cartoon character, ‘Chacha Chaudhary.’ Pran began his career as a cartoonist for the Delhi-based newspaper Milap in 1960, with a comic strip called ‘Daabu.’ Pran was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Institute of Cartoonists in 2001.

R. K. Laxman

RK Laxman began his career in the media as a freelance cartoonist for local newspapers and publications. His works grew in popularity over time. He is best known for his character ‘The Common Man’ and his daily comic strip ‘You Said It’ in The Times of India, which dates back to 1951.