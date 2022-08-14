These habits may harm your gut health

Gut is one of the most important parts of the human body. It is your gut that ensures that various nutrients that are essential for your health are absorbed by the body. Millions of good bacteria live in the gut, which aids digestion and maintains immunity.

Here are some habits that may harm your gut health:

1) Insufficient intake of prebiotics: A healthy gut requires natural prebiotic foods, such as bananas, apples, garlic and onions. Few are aware of the importance of prebiotics for optimal gut health. Good bacteria in the gut are fed by prebiotics, which improves gut health.

2) Consuming high amounts of sugar: If you eat only processed foods, your gut could suffer very badly. When you consume high sugar food products, you are harming the healthy bacteria in your gut. As a result of the imbalance, there can be excessive sugar cravings, which can cause inflammation.

3) Insufficient sleep: A disturbed sleep cycle can lead to severe problems like constant fatigue, irritation and acidity. Having an unhealthy sleep cycle can lead to gut issues because it increases stress.

4) Dehydration: Drinking water is important for your health. By drinking enough water regularly, you can help digestion, improve your skin and regulate your bowel movements. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day.

5) Lack of exercise: For a fit and healthy body, exercising is very important. Regular exercise not only helps lose weight but also improves heart health and blood circulation. Any physical activity, from playing a sport to exercising or doing yoga, causes movement in the body, which also benefits the gut.

6) Low fibre intake: Diets that are low in fibre can cause a variety of digestive health problems, such as diarrhea and constipation. Fiber contributes to good digestion as well as stabilizing blood sugar levels. Vegetables, fruits and whole grains are rich sources of fibre and should be a regular part of your diet.

7) Drinking too much alcohol: Drinking excessive alcohol regularly can lead to gut bacterial imbalances. The condition is called dysbiosis. You should drink moderately and occasionally so you don’t harm your gut and healthy bacteria.