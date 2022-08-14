Xiaomi launches Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Popular Chinese brand, Xiaomi launched new true wireless earbuds named Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro in the Chinese market. It is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) and are available on company’s online store in Moon Shadow Black and Star Gold colours.

The new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds are powered by a 12nm multi-core SoC. They have a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 40,000Hz. The earphones pack a 53mAh battery and the charging case gets a 565mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

The Buds 4 Pro offer a playback time of 9 hours at 50% volume, and 5 hours of music playback time with noise cancellation turned on. Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro offer 3 hours of playback time with 5 minutes of charging with the charging case. They also feature Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity with a range of 10m.