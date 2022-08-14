Xiaomi launches new foldable smartophone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched a new foldable smartphone named Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 in China. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,200). The 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and the 12GB + 1TB storage variant will cost CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,600). It is available in Moon Shadow Black and Star Gold colours.

The new smartphone runs on Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 21:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone equips a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support.