Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese brand, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400). The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) and the 12GB + 512GB storage variant will cost CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,500. It is offered sold in Black, Silver, and Forest Green colours.

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.1 runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. It sports a 12.4-inch display with WQHD+ (2,560×1,600 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The tablet houses a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls at the front. It packs 10,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2.