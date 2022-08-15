Corruption, dynasticism India’s 2 big challenges: PM Modi

The twin evils that India is currently facing, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are corruption and dynasticism. On the 76th year of Independence Day, he addressed the nation from the Red Fort’s ramparts, saying, ‘From here, today, I want to discuss two things – corruption and dynasticism.’ He sought their help in the fight against corruption.

‘We have to weed out corruption. We are making efforts to seize properties of people who have fled the country. I request you all to help me fight corruption,’ he said.

.

‘The second issue – bhai-bhatijawad, pariwarwad – is not just limited to politics. We need to discourage this in institutions, in sports. We need to start a revolution against it. This is our social responsibility. We need transparency,’ he added.