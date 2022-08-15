DGP saves Boy’s life by giving CPR

At Marina Coast Beach on Sunday, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu gave CPR on a young boy to save his life. When DGP Babu’s team noticed a 10-year-old boy dying in the sea, they were walking close to the shore.

The rescuers ran into the water and pulled him out right away. The Tamil Nadu DGP forced the boy to lie down and performed CPR on him because he was unconscious.

Also, he saw to ensure that no one offered the boy any water because it could have resulted in suffocation. Later, the boy was taken to the hospital by an ATV driven by Tamil Nadu Police.